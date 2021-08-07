$102.28 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce sales of $102.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $103.26 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $414.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.78. 83,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,531. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

