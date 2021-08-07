$11.83 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $11.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $12.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $42.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $42.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

