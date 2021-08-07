1,100 Shares in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $193.85. 6,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.93. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $157.93 and a 1-year high of $196.15.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

