11,686 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $2,741,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

