11,838 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSL opened at $18.35 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

