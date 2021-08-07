11,875 Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after buying an additional 472,156 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $525.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

