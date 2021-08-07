$15.07 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce sales of $15.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.94 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $58.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

