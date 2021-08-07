$153.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $153.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.82 million to $154.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $598.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $185.22 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.