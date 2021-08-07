18,293 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 44.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 100.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 31.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 37.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $241,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

