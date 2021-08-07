1,885 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

