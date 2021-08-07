19,600 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $18.67 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

