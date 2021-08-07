1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONEM. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

