1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 70,411 shares.The stock last traded at $45.56 and had previously closed at $44.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.18.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

