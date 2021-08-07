$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,916. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.70. 174,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

