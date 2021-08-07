$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCC traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 246,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

