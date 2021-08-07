2,107 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -165.12 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

