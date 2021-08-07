22,250 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

