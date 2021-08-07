2,469 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.98.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.53 on Friday, hitting $699.10. 15,470,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,296,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

