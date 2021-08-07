359,847 Shares in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $13.34.
In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The ONE Group Hospitality Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
