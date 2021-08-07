359,847 Shares in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

