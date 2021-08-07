3,733 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $134.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

