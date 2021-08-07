$409.67 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post sales of $409.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the highest is $425.60 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,165.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 228,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60. Copa has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

