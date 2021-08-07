451 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

