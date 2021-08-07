$462.76 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce sales of $462.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.70 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.66.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

