$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 200,759 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. 3,162,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

