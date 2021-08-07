5N Plus’ (VNP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.90 million and a P/E ratio of 76.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,052,670. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

