630 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $487.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.24. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

