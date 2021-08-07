$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $30.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

