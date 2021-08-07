6,937 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $29.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13.

