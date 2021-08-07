$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post sales of $781.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $782.28 million and the lowest is $780.13 million. PAE posted sales of $666.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 401,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,868. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

