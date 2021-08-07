7,940 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CIT Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CIT Group by 1,116.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 979,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.55. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.