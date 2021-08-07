8,421 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,672,213. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

