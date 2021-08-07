8,500 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

