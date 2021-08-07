890 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

