AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

