AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 3.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. 6,061,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.