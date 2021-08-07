AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $67.25. 214,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64.

Get AAON alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.