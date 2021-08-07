Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Critical Contrast

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abcam and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $327.81 million 14.11 $15.76 million $0.21 97.14 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.84) -4.41

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.05% -15.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Abcam and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Abcam currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.61%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abcam.

Summary

Abcam beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

