Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.88. The stock had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,990. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.94. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

