Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) versus BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Critical Analysis

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abiomed and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 18.51 $225.52 million $4.94 70.02 BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.96 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -33.29

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29% BrainsWay -19.44% -15.38% -10.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Abiomed currently has a consensus price target of $363.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.23%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Abiomed.

Summary

Abiomed beats BrainsWay on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

