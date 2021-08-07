ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

