Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

