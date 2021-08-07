Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 83,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $290,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

