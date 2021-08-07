Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

