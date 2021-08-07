Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.56.

AHEXY opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

