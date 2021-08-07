ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. 24,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,704,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 83,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ADT by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

