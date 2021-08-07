adToken (ADT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $315,990.53 and approximately $757.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00882934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00100437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041443 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

