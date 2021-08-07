Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. 210,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,388. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

