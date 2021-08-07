Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.39. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.50.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
