Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.39. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.50.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

