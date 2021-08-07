Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $151,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

