Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $598.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.51 and a 52-week high of $601.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

